Singapore is a greying society. The risk of slipping in the toilet is greater for the elderly. But non-slip tiles are still not the default option in Housing Board flat toilets.

HDB should be forward-looking and supply non-slip tiles in toilets.

Singapore is also a tropical country where it rains frequently. Most public pavements similarly become slippery in the rain.

To be more elder-friendly, pavements should be lined with non-slip materials.

Safety must precede aesthetics.

Goh Eng Chai