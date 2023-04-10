Forum: Use night-time childcare only as last resort

There may be a need for night-time childcare services so that parents can work longer hours at night (The dirty secret of Singapore parents, April 7). However, even if these services become more readily available, I hope parents would use them only as a last resort.

Children, especially babies, need to have as much bonding time as possible with their parents. Those looked after by grandparents, nannies or childcare centre teachers during the day look forward to going home to their parents after a day away from them.

It is always best for the children if parents spend time with them before they go to bed. Parents should be putting them to bed and reading bedtime stories to them. Night feeding and patting the child during the night are good times for parents and children to bond. The children may be only half-awake, but they can still feel the parents’ loving care.

Such moments are to be cherished and parents should not give them up unless they really have to.

Lee Yim May