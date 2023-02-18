Forum: Use more means to promote parenthood as an attractive life path

I am heartened to see the Government moving to provide greater support for married couples and parents through the policies announced in the recent Budget (Budget 2023: Making it easier to bring up baby, Feb 16).

Greater support for families, especially those with children, is much needed as these families are the primary care units that raise the workforce and local consumer base of tomorrow.

As much as I am thankful for the added support given to parents like me, perhaps it is time to also explore other methods of promoting marriage and parenthood.

Singapore, like many other economically developed nations, is struggling with low fertility rates. Efforts to encourage marriages and child-bearing seem to have done little to improve these rates.

Focusing on finance and housing policies, while very much needed, only alleviates the burden of family formation and raising children. It does little in making marriage and having children an attractive life path. Furthermore, such an approach may create an unintended sense among singles in Singapore that they are under-supported by the state.

Turning to other means to promote both marriage and parenthood could be more effective. One such way is to teach students in school about the beauty and meaning of marriage and its contribution to society, purposeful dating, and parenthood as a fulfilling life path that does not need to be secondary to building a career.

I believe that with a diversity of means, both marriage and parenthood can be promoted as attractive life paths more effectively, without making singles feel left behind by the state.

Lim Jun Bin