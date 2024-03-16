Forum: Use more humane method to get rid of rats

I was troubled to see photos of rats being caught in glue traps, and the mention of snap traps in the article “Oh rats!” (Feb 27). These are cruel and inhumane methods of trapping rats and mice (and by extension, other animals like lizards), as the animals caught in these traps suffer a slow death.

They can be stuck in the same position for days while dying of hunger and thirst, and sometimes tear off their fur and skin in trying to free themselves.

Rats are also living beings trying to survive in urban areas where humans consider them pests. Many people do keep rats and mice as pets and they are highly sociable, intelligent, friendly and clean animals.

I spoke to a representative at one of the pest control companies mentioned in the article who told me that humane methods of trapping rats are available. The rats are caught alive and pain-free in a cage and released elsewhere.

I want to appeal to the public and pest companies to use this humane method instead, recognising that animals feel pain just like us, and to treat them with respect even while trying to eliminate them from our urban areas.

Evelyn Khong (Dr)