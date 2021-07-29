Forum: Use bicycle racks at neighbouring blocks

We thank Mr Patrick Tan Keong Boon for his feedback on having more bicycle bays at the void deck of Block 506 West Coast Drive (Have more bicycle bays at void decks, July 26).

Our town council seeks a balanced approach between allocation of space for bicycle bays and other uses for the void deck.

There are 31 bicycle racks at Block 506, of which 10 were installed last year.

Most bicycles are temporarily parked as commuters use the adjacent pedestrian overhead bridge to cross over the Ayer Rajah Expressway and take public transport.

There are also underutilised parking racks at the neighbouring blocks.

We will study and further improve bicycle parking facilities where needed.

We also request bicycle users to park their bicycles responsibly, and to use the bicycle racks at neighbouring blocks to avoid clutter at Block 506.

We will issue notices to inform bicycle users and to seek their cooperation.

Pauline Kwa

Senior manager, Public Relations

West Coast Town Council