Forum: US needs fast Covid-19 recovery so it can tackle other global issues

Singapore does not produce any Covid-19 vaccine and is having a smooth vaccination roll-out due to the Government's decisiveness and vigilant planning. The situation is under control.

The United States, which has the most number of cases in the world, has encountered some hindrance in its vaccine roll-out.

About 14.2 per cent of people in the US have been fully vaccinated, compared with about 54.2 per cent in Israel.

In the US, there is a vast divide in people's willingness to get vaccinated.

Opinion surveys show one consistent finding: Supporters of the Democratic Party are more willing to get vaccinated than supporters of the Republican Party.

A poll conducted by CBS News between March 10 and 13 found that 33 per cent of Republicans said they won't get the vaccine when it becomes available to them, while 10 per cent of Democrats said the same.

A poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University between Dec 16 and 20 with 1,000 registered voters found that 67 per cent of Democrats say they are ready to get the vaccine as soon as possible, compared with 35 per cent of Republicans.

This vast divide in Americans' willingness to get vaccinated may disrupt the US' journey to normalcy.

The two parties should work together to achieve a quick recovery from the pandemic so that more effort can go towards tackling their economic and unemployment problems.

The world is facing many global issues, such as climate change, that require the US' help to tackle, together with the rest of the world.

Albert Ng Ya Ken