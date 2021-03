My father had day surgery done in Singapore General Hospital's Urology Centre on Feb 11.

He had some concerns about the surgery and e-mailed Associate Professor Henry Ho on the morning of Feb 15. By noon, Prof Ho had called and fixed an appointment to see my dad in the afternoon.

We thank Prof Ho for all that he has done for our dad. We were heartened to see that the Urology Centre, whose staff were polite and helpful, has such a strong sense of mission.

Long Denghan