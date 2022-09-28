Forum: URA and HDB should use the same app for parking

To pay for parking at an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) carpark, visitors use the Parking.sg app. For parking at Housing Board carparks, visitors use the Parking@HDB app.

Trying to find a carpark is already stressful. Now we have to figure out whether we are in a URA carpark or an HDB carpark and use the right app. In this sense, tearing coupons may be more user-friendly as both URA and HDB use the same system.

The OneService app and OneMotoring app each streamlines services under one app.

URA and HDB should just come up with one app for parking.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan