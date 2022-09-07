Forum: Updating records with overseas vaccination shouldn't cost so much

I recently returned to Singapore after two years of being stationed overseas. I was vaccinated against Covid-19 overseas, and wanted to heed the Government's call to get my booster shots.

I learnt that to get my overseas vaccination records included in the National Immunisation Registry, I would have to go to a general practitioner clinic that offers the service, and pay an administrative fee. No polyclinic option is available.

After calling a few clinics, I found out the service would cost from $42 without a serology test, and from $72 with a serology test.

I find it disappointing that additional payment is required from Singaporeans who just want to heed our Government's call to get the booster shots.

George Goh