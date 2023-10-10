Forum: Updating address with banks could be made easier

After a change of residential address recently, I encountered difficulties in updating my particulars with some of my banks.

For one bank, I had to go down in person, and the teller confirmed that was the only method available to me.

With another bank, I was asked to mail in a physical photocopy of my identity card, even after I had loaded an electronic copy to the app.

The next piece of advice was to e-mail in a copy, but that bounced back, and eventually my account got suspended.

There was a long and difficult back-and-forth tussle with several e-mails and calls with different service operators before the issue was resolved, with one officer giving me a different e-mail address to send an e-copy to.

These events got me looking into electronic services more closely. For example, local insurance companies use Singpass for logging in and have up-to-date information about personal details.

But different banks have different processes, and different access to Singpass. A third bank offered verification via Singpass, yet when I tried, there was an error message to say I could not log in with Singpass, on three separate occasions.

The Government announced moves in 2016 to simplify citizens’ interactions with banks by eliminating the provision of personal documents for verification. It was only when I had to update my details that I realised this still cannot be done smoothly.

Tan Yia Swam (Dr)