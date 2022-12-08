Forum: Update cyber wellness curriculum to keep kids safe from sexual offenders

The case of sexual offender Lin Rongxin illustrates the danger posed by online sexual predators in Singapore (31 years’ jail, 24 strokes for ‘depraved sexual predator’ who exploited 20 girls, Dec 6).

In March 2022, the Ministry of Education told Parliament that all primary school pupils are taught how to keep themselves safe in the online environment through cyber security education delivered as part of cyber wellness lessons.

Yet, Lin managed to “catfish” his victims, aged 14 to 19, and trick them into sending him revealing and obscene photos and videos of themselves.

Have the authorities interviewed the victims to ascertain their reasons for sharing photos of themselves with a complete stranger? Does the cyber wellness curriculum specifically teach students about catfishing – deceiving victims by creating a false identity?

Predators have evolved significantly over the years, developing complex tactics to lure their victims. If children and teenagers continue to fall prey to such tactics despite the schools’ efforts, is there more that can be done to improve cyber wellness lessons?

Parental supervision is important but can vary widely. Schools play a vital role but need to update their curriculum regularly.

Oh Jen Jen (Dr)