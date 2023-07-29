Forum: Update case numbers on dengue alert banners

When a dengue cluster was detected in my Lorong 2 Toa Payoh neighbourhood a few months ago, the National Environment Agency (NEA) put up some dengue alert banners within the housing precinct (Singapore records first 2 deaths from dengue for 2023, July 25)

These banners, which highlight the number of dengue cases detected in the neighbourhood, serve as a useful visual reminder to residents to take the necessary precautions against dengue.

Initially, the number of cases on the banners was updated regularly – by the tens.

However, once the number of cases crossed 200 three weeks ago, the number on these banners has not been updated.

According to the NEA website, there are now 304 cases in my neighbourhood, as at Tuesday. 

But the banners still show “200 (or more)”.

For these dengue alert banners to serve a useful purpose, NEA should keep updating them.

This would remind residents that dengue is still a clear and present danger.

Edgar Lee

