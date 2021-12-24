Forum: Up to every generation to make the world better

Every generation has been affected by the generations before. And they affect the world for the generations to follow. Every generation had fears no less real or less devastating than any today (Concerns that couples who are child-free by choice have about future are well-founded, Dec 21).

Those who lived through the Cold War had over their heads the very real prospect of nuclear Armageddon. The generation before them went through World War II. Hence, the people of today have no rational basis to feel more hopeless about the state of the world.

The world has made progress in efforts to address existential issues over the decades, thanks to innovation and new discoveries.

No problem is solved by a single individual. It is pure hubris for anyone to feel that if he cannot solve the problems he sees, neither can others.

It is up to this generation to not only make the effort to make this world better, but also raise the next generation to understand the need and to continue the work.

People can choose to be selfish, or to give up if they are unwilling to be part of this work. But unless they live in a self-sufficient manner and produce their own food, and care for their own health, they will, at least in their old age, if not now, depend on a younger generation raised by others.

Chen Junyi