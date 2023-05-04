Forum: Unresolved anger can escalate to abuse of healthcare staff

It is disheartening to read that a survey of more than 3,000 healthcare workers and 1,500 members of the public found that more than two in three healthcare workers had witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment in the past year (Hospitals use videos, lessons to train staff on dealing with abuse, May 2).

Although it is understandable that hospitals are teaching their staff how to protect themselves, tackling the root causes for the increase in cases of abuse against healthcare workers is equally important.

Abuse can be a consequence of unresolved anger – on the part of worried and anxious relatives – caused by certain triggers.

One trigger could be the bed crunch in hospitals causing frustratingly long waits.

Providing family members with frequent updates would help minimise feelings of frustration and exasperation.

Last Friday, my 92-year-old father was at the National University Hospital for a routine visit, but was told to remain on the hospital premises so that his blood pressure could be further monitored.

Family members in the waiting area were not informed of this, and we knew this only when my father texted us. We then waited at the hospital for 16 hours without any updates from the staff.

Attempts to get updates at the reception counter were met with responses like “Please wait, this will take several hours”. The only updates we got were from my father’s texts to us.

The causes of abuse of healthcare workers are complex, multifarious and multifaceted, but they can be mitigated with some sensitivity and common sense.

Michael Loh Toon Seng (Dr)