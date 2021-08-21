Forum: Unnecessary to give reward for referring seniors for jabs

Singapore has been successful in getting more than 70 per cent of its population vaccinated.

This achievement is because of the authorities' proper planning, as well as adoption of the right strategy in educating people on the need to be vaccinated, through daily advertisements in the newspapers.

What surprises me now is the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) announcement that it will reward those who provide support to people aged over 60 in getting vaccinated. For every successful referral, it will issue HPB eVouchers worth $30 (Vouchers worth $30 for referring seniors for vaccination, Aug 15).

For caring and concerned Singaporeans who provide that support in good faith, such an incentive is unnecessary.

The authorities are sending the wrong signal and this may create more doubt and suspicion among seniors.

The authorities have been doing an excellent job in taking prompt action to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Government has done its duty by making the vaccines available to all its citizens at an early stage.

The authorities have done their utmost best to do what is necessary. It is now the time for us as citizens to act sensibly to keep Singapore safe.

Harry Ong Heng Poh