Forum: Unlikely that unproven treatments are causing healthcare costs to rise

I refer to the report on rising healthcare costs (Virtual wards part of measures to anchor healthcare in community amid rising costs, March 11).

Experts have considered several possibilities as causes for the rising healthcare costs: an ageing population, multiple medical conditions in elderly patients, new technologies and more costly treatments.

In the report, health economist Phua Kai Hong said that healthcare costs were going up in Singapore mainly because of the funding of new yet unproven treatments.

The use of cancer drugs has changed over the last few years. These drugs must now be proven to be cost-effective for them to be reimbursed by MediShield Life and private health insurers.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has also formed a Claims Management Office that imposes claims rules for all practising doctors. A doctor who performs unproven treatments will be warned and disciplined. Regular audits are performed to ensure no inappropriate claims are made.

In October 2023, it was reported that 29 cases of inappropriate claims involving 10 doctors had been dealt with (MOH acts against inflated, inappropriate MediShield Life claims; one case involved over $95,000, Oct 11, 2023).

It is unlikely that costly unproven treatment plays a major role in the rising healthcare costs.

Desmond Wai (Dr)