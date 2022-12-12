Forum: University fees should be affordable for Singaporeans

I agree with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s view that universities should be pit stops for Singaporeans on their lifelong learning journey (Universities urged to be pit stops for workers on lifelong learning journey, Dec 8). We should encourage Singaporeans to continue learning relevant skills as they study, work and progress in life.

University fees in Singapore have been increasing over the years. To promote lifelong learning, these fees should be kept affordable for all. While needy Singaporeans from lower-income families are eligible for bursaries, it can be a squeeze for middle-income families, which often do not qualify for financial help, to send more than one child to university.

It is important that our Government continue to support further education for Singaporeans in ways such as significant subsidies for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Subsidising the tertiary education of citizens should be regarded as worthwhile investments by the Government in the development of its people.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat