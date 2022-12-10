Forum: Universities serving as pit stops can gain real-world inputs from workers

The metaphor of educational institutions as pit stops hits the mark on many levels (Universities urged to be pit stops for workers on lifelong learning journey, Dec 8). It brings into focus the need for workers to frequently upgrade their skills. And it calls for multiple players to be involved to enable a lifelong learning journey.

As educational pit stops, universities can offer more functions than just refuelling. They can reinforce existing knowledge (refuel), sharpen skill sets (replace old tyres with new tyres) and fine-tune management practices (make mechanical adjustments).

To serve these functions and train working professionals, educational institutions have to be equipped with the latest hardware and software, and command a different set of teaching skills from those needed to function as a one-time launch pad.

Having joined academia after more than three decades of corporate work, I discovered quickly how mutually reinforcing the two fields of expertise are. Management theories and concepts have provided much of the impetus for business innovations and entrepreneurship.

However, business practices often vary widely from organisation to organisation, and are rarely textbook-bound.

For instance, practitioners do not all agree on what constitutes effective human resource management, procurement, communication or risk management.

Educational institutions serving as pit stops are well positioned to gain valuable real-world inputs from working professionals, to research and help find solutions.

We are grappling with the onset of the fourth industrial revolution, which is characterised by the merging of technology with human lives. Artificial intelligence and ever-advancing communication technologies are transforming many existing jobs. The world is headed for an environment in which future workers may be replaced by algorithms.

Serving as pit stops for working professionals would help educational institutions address issues and fears related to this trend.

Relying on old-economy curricula and continuing to teach analogue management practices will almost certainly be out of touch with the real world.

Yeoh Teng Kwong (Dr)