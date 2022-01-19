Forum: Universities and polys need to promote continuous learning more

I applaud Education Minister Chan Chun Sing for his bold vision for the future of higher education.

He said he preferred the term institutions of continuous learning to reflect the need to keep updating one's knowledge and skills due to the rapid pace of change (OUT: Graduation ceremonies, degree scrolls; IN: Just-in-time learning, skills certificates, Jan 17).

It was former education minister Ong Ye Kung who first outlined the expanded role of institutes of higher learning in continuing education and training (CET) in 2017.

Since then, the National University of Singapore, my alma mater, has offered virtual vouchers that offset the cost of one CET course to alumni who are new to lifelong learning at the university.

It has been five years and I have not taken up the offer simply because there are other options such as those from Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, whose skills certificates I would proudly post on LinkedIn upon completing the courses.

These courses are affordable, offered online and are conducted by world-class faculty who are engaging and inspiring.

Over the course of these five years, we have not seen CET high on the agenda of local institutes of higher learning.

If they are serious about playing a key role in continuing education, they should do a better job in branding their offerings, making them more appealing and relevant, given that the competing courses from branded overseas providers are easily accessible via the Internet.

We cannot afford to have each new education minister come on board and articulate a new vision without the heads of the institutes of higher learning endorsing it and putting in place serious plans to make it work.

It confuses the undergraduates, their parents and now the alumni.

Liu Fook Thim