Forum: Union reps on-site can make a difference to workplace safety

At present, most proposals to counter workplace accidents focus on top-down approaches such as inspections and administrative and technical solutions, as suggested in the report on the Target Zero Falls Forum (Falls from height top cause of 30 fatalities at the workplace this year, July 15).

Perhaps more thought might be given to a bottom-up approach.

Years ago, I worked in several industries in Britain where potentially dangerous machinery was used, including an engineering factory.

Each of those workplaces was unionised and there were elected union representatives present and working in every area of each site.

All of them were well-briefed on safety matters, and they would intervene when they saw dangers or violations of safety rules.

Intervention could range from telling workers to stop working at a place where they were put in danger until the safety issue was resolved, to having a quiet word with a worker who was not using designated protective clothing.

Some workers were not aware that they were putting themselves in danger or being put at risk, but the union representatives were more alert to potential hazards and could act quickly.

Lone workers might have hesitated to refuse to do a job that put them at risk, out of fear of being victimised, but the intervention of a well-informed representative who could take responsibility and act with the full backing of a union could ensure their protection without exposing them to any form of intimidation.

I have no doubt that this saved lives and prevented injuries. Work safety needs to be pursued through all means possible, and this was one effective approach.

John Gee