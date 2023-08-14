Forum: Union prioritising work prospects of adult educators

I thank Mr Liu Fook Thim for sharing his views in “Champion welfare of freelance trainers” (Aug 1).

As he pointed out, freelance trainers must keep pace with new demands in corporate and individual learning. In a world where technology has accelerated change, this mounts greater expectations on trainers, who are one of the vanguards of Singapore’s push for continual learning and upskilling.

The Education Services Union (ESU), which represents adult educators, and its sister association, the National Instructors and Coaches Association (Nica), which represents self-employed coaches and instructors, both prioritise our members’ work prospects and have been working closely with various partners to help them.

As new needs driven by socio-economic development come on stream, self-employed persons like adult educators and instructors will need to dedicate more time and resources to upskilling themselves to meet the demand. Doing so will take time away from work.

ESU and Nica are helping adult educators and instructors in this aspect. For instance, ESU worked with SAPTCO Singapore in 2021 on an operations technology road map for companies which gives guidance to trainers on in-demand skills.

Separately, through the Union Training Assistance Programme, members can defray their cost of training. When classes were disrupted during the pandemic, Nica leveraged the downtime to organise workshops, thus equipping its members to deliver training online and cater to new needs such as workplace wellness programmes.

Besides training, members are also welcome to join activities such as learning workshops organised by ESU. These workshops include topics such as how artificial intelligence will impact the adult education sectors. The activities are extended to professional training chapters as well.

Additionally, ESU and Nica have also assisted members in resolving their disputes, ranging from payment to contractual matters.

The associations and NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit are encouraged by the recent announcement on representation of platform workers, with the recommendations setting the stage for protection of that segment of gig workers. We urge policymakers and other key stakeholders to rethink how other groups, such as freelance adult educators, could also be made less vulnerable.

Apart from course fee subsidies, we also feel that the Government could extend financial support to alleviate the opportunity cost of attending training. This would help strengthen instructors’ and adult educators’ responsiveness to new demands and resilience in the face of change.

Desmond John Chin Kong Thai

President

Education Services Union