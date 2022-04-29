Forum: Unfair to criticise green initiative because of one faulty paper recycling machine station

I refer to the Forum letter, "Relook advantages of using tech for simple recycling" (April 22).

Since our inception last year, SGRecycle has collected more than 545 tonnes of paper waste, with more than 23,000 active users at 103 SGRecycle paper recycling stations around Singapore. Fifteen more stations are set to be deployed.

This green initiative is funded by our stakeholders without any government grant or support.

With the global rise of fuel and logistic costs, recycling initiatives are barely profitable at this stage.

We took the leap of faith to marry technology with a recycling initiative so that more Singaporeans can participate in such sustainability projects.

It is disheartening to read our green initiative is being criticised just because one SGRecycle station was not working.

If an SGRecycle station is full, people can always deposit their paper and other clean recyclable material at the blue recycling bins.

We welcome all constructive feedback and funding to take the green initiative to the next level.

Aric Lim

Chief Technology Officer

SGRecycle