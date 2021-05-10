Forum: Understandable why some shunning those at higher risk of Covid-19 infection

It is laudable of people to urge others to respect and not discriminate against those who are at higher risk of being infected with Covid-19 (Healthcare workers deserve respect; and Cases of discrimination against TTSH staff: PM, both May 8).

But I can understand why people are thinking of shunning people or places with higher chances of getting Covid-19.

Covid-19 is a deadly disease so it is understandable that people are fearful. Once you get it, you are fighting for your life. Even if you are lucky enough to survive, you may face lingering health issues, especially for persons with chronic sickness.

Those who are vaccinated may also not be 100 per cent protected from getting the disease.

Keeping away from those persons with a higher exposure to the virus or places likely to be frequented by these people is just another safety measure.

It is similar to safe management measures such as maintaining good hygiene, masking, safe distancing and staying at home.

I see this as another way to reduce the risk of being infected.

So those who shun people with a higher exposure to the virus should not be seen as not giving respect to, or discriminating against, these people, who include healthcare workers.

It is right for the authorities to take the appropriate steps to support these people who are at higher risk of infection.

But at the same time they should reconsider taking action to penalise people who want to take their own precautionary measures to protect themselves from getting infected.

Ng Choon Lai