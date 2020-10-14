Forum: Uncleared dog droppings a public health concern

I am glad to see that people are expressing strong opinions about dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets (Cleaning up after pets should be basic responsibility, Oct 11; Get tough on dog owners who don't clean up after their pets, Oct 9).

Despite dozens of signs around my neighbourhood, dog excrement can be seen daily at many spots as I walk my own dog.

Domestic helpers are guilty too, seemingly oblivious to the fact that pets in their charge have relieved themselves.

This is especially alarming at a time like this when we are dealing with a public health situation, and hygiene and sanitation are more important than ever before.

If litterbugs can face penalties and community service for throwing scraps of paper on the ground, then the penalties for such irresponsible pet owners and caregivers should be exponentially higher, since they are literally putting others at risk of infection and disease, not to mention polluting the environment.

I strongly support the recommendation that a dedicated portal or website be set up to lodge complaints and post evidence, and that cameras and officers be deployed at spots where repeated offences occur.

Kishor Mulchand Melvani