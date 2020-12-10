Forum: Unavailability of TraceTogether tokens hinders target take-up rate

Twice, when I tried collecting the TraceTogether token for my elderly mother who does not have a mobile phone, I was told by Sengkang Community Club (CC) that the token was not available for collection yet.

It is ironic that while the Government wants to achieve a 70 per cent take-up rate before considering a phase three reopening, not all the tokens have been made available for collection. The CC staff have also not been informed when the tokens will be available for collection.

How can the public help to achieve a 70 per cent take-up rate when not all the tokens are available?

It does not make sense that the phase three reopening could potentially be delayed because tokens are not available for collection when the public wants to collect them.

Benny Tan