Forum: Ukrainians should get to decide what they want

Professor John Mearsheimer presents an interesting point of view - that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the war in Ukraine because the United States, the European Union and Nato tried to attract Ukraine into their sphere of influence (Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis, March 15).

The writer says that this was unacceptable to Mr Putin, who had on several occasions threatened to retaliate if Ukraine were to join Nato.

But shouldn't it be the Ukrainian people who get to choose the political, economical and societal model they want to adhere to?

Through free democratic elections, the Ukrainian people made that choice. They wanted closer relations with Western Europe. That choice should have been, and still should be, respected.

I salute the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom. World leaders should urgently restore peace in Ukraine and let Ukrainians make their own decisions on their future.

Charles M. Pierron