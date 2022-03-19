Forum: Ukraine war highlights importance of not allowing sovereignty to be trampled on

I am intrigued by the view, expressed by learned professionals, that Russia invaded Ukraine because Ukraine wanted to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

If this were so, Russia would have spelt out Ukraine joining Nato as a red line, the crossing of which would trigger an immediate attack.

Meanwhile, Russia could have engaged in myriad intimidation at the Ukrainian border to demonstrate that it meant business.

If such a red line had been drawn for Ukraine, and Ukraine did cross it and Russia attacked, the attack would have been viewed quite differently. Perhaps half the world would not have called it an invasion.

That Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to invade Ukraine before it had actually joined Nato suggests that Nato is not the real cause.

In Mr Putin's mind, Ukraine does not historically deserve to be a nation and has to be reined in by force.

This is what worries small nations: If one United Nations member is allowed to determine unilaterally whether another member deserves to be a nation and to enforce that determination by force, it is a slippery slope to hell for those with limited means to defend themselves.

Some Singaporeans, having heard Russia's version of why it is invading Ukraine, may conclude that Russia-Ukraine history is indeed complex and that Russia may well have a point in claiming that Ukraine has always been part of Russia.

I would remind them that Singapore-Malaysia history is no less complex and that by this logic, Malaysia may also have a point in claiming that Singapore has always been part of Malaysia.

History is history. What matters is that today, both Ukraine and Singapore are UN members with internationally recognised sovereignty that must not be trampled on with impunity.

Cheng Shoong Tat