Forum: UK takes zero-tolerance approach to those who commit hate crimes

In response to Mr Chew Kok Liang's letter (Xenophobia in Britain risks alienating future leaders, Jan 4), I want to express my regret for his son's experiences while studying in the United Kingdom.

I am saddened to hear of them as no person should be made to feel unwelcome.

The UK has a highly tolerant, multicultural society, with a rich diversity of cultures, languages and faiths. Racist behaviour and attitudes have no place in UK society, which values diversity, inclusion and tolerance.

The UK takes Covid-19-related racism seriously. Last October, our Parliament looked specifically at racism against the Chinese, East Asian, and South-east Asian communities during the pandemic.

Ms Kelly Tolhurst, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, told the House: "This government has a zero-tolerance approach to those who commit (hate crimes). The perpetrators of hate crimes in relation to Covid-19 are being punished. The Crown Prosecution Service has prosecuted a number of people for crimes involving racist abuse on the basis of perceived Chinese ethnicity."

The UK has one of the strongest legislative frameworks in the world to protect communities from hostility, violence and bigotry and to deal with the perpetrators of hate crime, and this will be further strengthened.

Our universities consistently do their utmost to ensure international students feel welcome on campuses and beyond, as part of their world-class educational offer.

We are also very aware that international students like Mr Chew's son enrich our education system and bring greater diversity to our campuses, making the UK a great place to study.

I realise none of this changes what happened to Mr Chew's son, which was saddening and regrettable. I wish him all the best for his continued studies.

Kara Owen

British High Commissioner to Singapore