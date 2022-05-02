Forum: Two lost years of an 85-year-old

When I first read The Straits Times' look back on the past two years (These two years lost - or not, April 30), in which people told the story of their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, I was upset that not a single person of my generation - very senior citizens - was featured.

When you are 85 years old, two years is considerable, and that is why the pain of the lost years needed telling by someone of my generation.

I started thinking of what I had lost to Covid-19, of the hundreds of hugs and laughs I never shared with children and grandchildren who had to stay away for two vacations for the first time in 30 years. How, after all, do you put a price on a million memory-making moments?

Close to home, what was painfully missing was the daily dose of smiles that I used to exchange with those whom I passed by, the dazzling flashes that light up my day when I walk around and greet others.

Seeing a mask where one expected a smile for two long years was a sinister reminder that the times held terrors, especially for us oldies.

Then I read assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath's piece, and changed my mind (In a quiet time, making peace with myself, April 30).

His depth of feeling and style with words covered with flair, I think, all that we oldies felt about these two lost years.

David Kraal