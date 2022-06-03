Forum: Tweak BTO system to help unlucky applicants

Cyber security analyst Joseph Lee told The Straits Times that he had been unsuccessful in his last five attempts to apply for a Build-To-Order flat in non-mature estates (Why are HDB BTO application rates so high? What does your queue number say about your chances?, June 1).

I am sure he is not alone in this situation.

While the system generally works, some tweaking may be needed to help the really unlucky ones.

I suggest that after three to five unsuccessful ballots, such applicants could be given priority balloting with two flat selection choices if successful.

If the applicant still doesn't make a selection after this, and his failure is due to fussiness over making his selection, then it is only fair that he reapply and start the whole process again.

Sonny Yuen

