Forum: TV serial may have traumatic impact on viewers

On Wednesday evening, I happened to chance upon a scene depicting a suicide on Channel 8's Recipe Of Life while I was having dinner with my family.

This scene, as well as the subsequent scene where the father of the deceased blamed the protagonist for the death of his daughter, is rather concerning for at least two reasons.

First, it depicted the means and scene of the suicide, which included the deceased lying down on the ground.

Second, there is a poignant display of traumatic reactions from both the protagonist and the father of the deceased.

Cinematically, the director of the show may want to show a realistic portrayal of persons suffering from mental health conditions and the impact on their loved ones. Nevertheless, I am concerned about the way it was depicted on national television, especially during prime time.

The scene may lead to "suicide contagion", especially among those who are susceptible to suicidal behaviour, albeit unwittingly. The popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has drawn flak for its graphic depictions of suicidal behaviour. Research has shown that such scenes in the media can contribute to the increased prevalence of suicide among vulnerable groups and individuals.

Also, the two Recipe Of Life scenes may re-traumatise individuals and families who have either attempted suicide or lost their loved ones to suicide.

For the sake of those who have been gravely traumatised by suicide, I hope that the media will be more sensitive and take extra care when depicting such scenes in the future.

The media may choose to refer to the resources provided by the World Health Organisation as a guide, especially when the theme of suicide is involved.

Alternatively, the media may consider consulting professionals in the field of mental health for advice before filming such scenes. It is my hope that there can be a healthy balance between art and the safety of viewers.

Reuben Yue Woon Fah

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788