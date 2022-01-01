Forum: Turn RSS Resolution into an exhibit on land

I was rather disappointed with what the co-chairman of the Navy Museum Refresh Committee, Colonel Rinson Chua, said about the possibility of preserving the old landing ship tank, RSS Resolution L204, for the Navy Museum (Petition for warship to be turned into museum exhibit, Dec 27).

He said preservation "must be judiciously balanced against resourcing considerations such as the financial cost of upkeep, space required and the manpower to maintain the artefacts".

To reduce the daunting costs of doing so, I suggest that the vessel be installed as an exhibit on land, instead of keeping it afloat.

The ship could have its bow "on land" while the rest of the vessel towards its stern is surrounded by a reflecting pool, to simulate the warship in its beaching or landing state.

Its two large doors at the bow could be opened so that a main visitor entrance is created, leading into the huge cargo hold for tanks, trucks and troops that could be converted into an exhibition gallery.

The rest of the ship, from the bridge to the mess, bunks, galley and even the engine room, could be retained and done up to show visitors what it looked like in the vessel's operational years.

RSS Resolution is the largest and last of our navy's old warships, which had been with us since the early years of our nation. It represents a final opportunity to preserve our heritage in a real and tangible way.

Instead of just viewing photos or videos, making a museum out of RSS Resolution will allow younger Singaporeans to see, board and walk through an actual warship which had been a real workhorse that our regular and national service naval personnel of yesteryear sailed on to various ports around the world, proudly flying our flag.

Edwin Pang