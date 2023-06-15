Forum: Turn closed road into a permanent pedestrian-only zone

Over the last few months due to construction works for the North-South Corridor, Goldhill Plaza Road, which lies between United Square and Goldhill Plaza, has been closed to traffic.

While this caused inconvenience to drivers in the beginning, it seems many residents of the area have grown used to this road, along with the intersection with Thomson Road, being closed to vehicles.

In fact, this has made the area much safer for pedestrians. As a resident in the area, I found the change to be a huge relief from the constant traffic that was common along the narrow road in the past.

It would be great to convert this stretch into a permanent pedestrian-only zone. The area around Goldhill Plaza and United Square is very built-up, with many high-rise condominiums. Having more green spaces, in addition to the Thomson Road playground, would be much welcomed.

My suggestion is to plant more trees along the closed road to provide shaded areas. A lot of parents and young children visit United Square, and they would also appreciate this green space.

Praveen Lala