Forum: Turkey deals with security challenges in line with international law

I refer to the commentary by global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (The looming Turkish showdown, Dec 18).

Turkey conducts foreign policy to guard its national interest and to contribute to peace and stability in its volatile region.

A close analysis will show that we deal with challenges in line with international law and relevant conventions. Turkey has stood firm against many dangers with the second-largest army in Nato for over six decades.

We are committed to our responsibilities and we expect that our security challenges are also understood by our partners.

The purchase of the S400 systems is a function of the very same security challenges we face.

We do not believe that this purchase will undermine the security of Nato and we have stated on numerous occasions that we are ready to discuss this in detail in the framework of a Nato working group.

Even the closest of partnerships and the strongest of alliances sometimes need additional dialogue to overcome difficulties, and this is one of those instances. Turkey has been and remains ready for such a dialogue.

Murat Lutem

Ambassador

Embassy of the Republic of Turkey