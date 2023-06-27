Forum: Tuition centres should not be allowed to hold mock exams

I was disturbed to read the news report, “With midterms scrapped, students take mock exams at tuition centres” (June 24).

The Ministry of Education’s removal of mid-year exams was well-intentioned, and was largely applauded by many stakeholders. However, the move seems to be partially negated with tuition centres offering mock exams. Clearly, such tuition centres, although they are admittedly money-making entities, are not in sync with the ministry’s overall objectives.

While I am fully aware that tuition centres are offering such exams because there is a demand for them, I hope all parents, like me, will buy into the ministry’s main objectives to move away from an overemphasis on academic grades and allow our children to re-discover the real joy of studying and learning.

Perhaps the private tuition industry should be regulated more stringently to ensure that centres are fully aligned with the nation’s educational policies and intent. For a start, all tuition centres should not be allowed to conduct mock mid-year exams.

Sebastian Tan Gee How