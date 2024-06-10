Forum: Try to understand the reasons for others’ actions before reacting

I recently witnessed an unpleasant incident on a crowded MRT train.

An elderly woman with a walking cane boarded the train and promptly started berating a young man for occupying a priority seat.

The man then revealed that he had a physical condition that hindered his ability to stand for long periods, an impairment that was not readily apparent.

If the elderly woman had politely requested the seat, instead of acting like she was entitled to it, she could have saved both herself and the young man some unpleasantness.

These days, we are often encouraged to stand up and speak out for what we believe in. This may be commendable, but if we do so without first seeking to understand the reasons behind the actions of others, we can end up too hastily criticising those who do not seem to behave as we expect.

I urge everyone to extend empathy and the benefit of the doubt to others, for they may be facing struggles that we are not aware of. Only then can we hope to become a kinder and more gracious society.

Elle Ardian Tjitra, 16

Secondary 4