Forum: Try and cater better to less tech-savvy seniors

I refer to the reply “QR code simplifies e-payment processes” (Oct 16) given by the Community Chest to the letter by Mr Ng Yong Hwee (How some people may feel left out amid digitalisation, Oct 5).

The issue he raised was that his mother wanted to donate to the Community Chest but could not, as she did not know how to donate via the QR code.

The Community Chest reply seemed to suggest it was the QR code or the highway. Those who do not know how to use the QR code have to ask their family or friends, or pick up digital skills to do so.

Perhaps a simple manual process, such as allowing phone-call donations for seniors, might be a better way.

Tan Peng Hoe