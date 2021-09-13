Forum: Trust vaccines to keep us safe and continue to open up

Our Government has done an excellent job so far in managing Covid-19.

We have managed to become the most fully vaccinated country in the world.

The number of people who died is low, at less than 10 per million, compared with 2,000 per million in some other countries.

With 81 per cent of our population fully vaccinated, I think it is time to trust the vaccines to keep us out of hospitals and help us live with Covid-19.

Living with Covid-19 means that many of us may get infected but come to no great harm. We need to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

Yes, I am aware that some vaccinated people may end up in intensive care or even die.

These are likely to be people with comorbidities - illnesses like cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and even obesity.

So the next phase is to take steps to protect people with comorbidities even if they have been vaccinated.

Let's trust the vaccines and boldly continue to open up.

Tan Keng Soon