Forum: Truly great nation should strive for more factors besides economic growth

Foreign editor Li Xueying’s commentary, “What are you proudest of about your country?” (Jan 21), resonated deeply with me, particularly the question: “What use is economic growth if people don’t feel its benefits?”

This question applies not only to nations as a whole, but also to individuals and families, where “economic” can be replaced with “income”.

While economic growth remains crucial, a truly great nation should strive for a wider range of metrics. These include fertility rates, real living standards (encompassing living spaces, healthcare, education and transport, for example), and the happiness index of its citizens.

By focusing on these holistic measures, we can ensure that progress translates into tangible improvements for all, fostering a truly thriving society.

Cheong Wing Kiat