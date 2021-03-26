Forum: True inclusion means never saying 'no' to a child

I applaud the Ministry of Education's efforts towards inclusivity for neurodiverse children.

However, I have read with increasing concern the recent articles about having "inclusion coordinators" in pre-schools and upskilling of teachers to identify neurodiverse children to better serve their needs (More support for inclusive education in pre-schools, March 6).

True inclusion means that all neurodiverse children are accepted in any learning environment, with the onus on schools to ensure the learning environment meets the child's needs.

This would eliminate the issue of parents searching desperately for schools that will accept their neurodiverse child.

For this to work, the adults in the learning environment need to have the appropriate qualifications and knowledge base, and be free of bias and prejudice.

If all schools - private and public - were required to be inclusive as a matter of policy, we should not require "inclusion coordinators", because all schools would be equipped with qualified staff and resources to bring a truly inclusive education to all.

This brings me to the trend of "upskilling" to become qualified to teach neurodiverse children.

Teaching is not a vocation - it is a profession.

Just as you would never let a surgeon who has passion and dedication but no training perform surgery on you, children should never be left in the care of adults who do not have the necessary background to cater to a child's unique developmental and learning needs.

The training courses now provided by private operators eligible for government funding may lack the kind of rigour required to train people to really understand the needs of the neurodiverse population of children.

Often, qualifying for enrolment in these courses requires little more than being over the age of 16 and "completion of secondary school".

Having worked with neurodiverse children, their families and their schools since 1994, I know that bridging the gap from theory to practice requires lifelong adjustments to your skill set.

True inclusion means never saying "no" to a child and his family when they are seeking services. It means an unwavering dedication to ensuring that those tending to them are equipped with the skills required to help any child flourish.

The deep fissures in education generally and in "special" education cannot be treated with band-aid measures.

A complete overhaul is required so bullying, labelling, discrimination, segregation and the need for continual advocacy for neurodiverse children to receive the education they are entitled to, become issues of the past.

Pika Sen