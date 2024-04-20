Forum: Trial showed timer displays at traffic junction increased accident risk

We thank Mr Tan Tong Sin and Mr Keith Wong for their suggestions to implement countdown timer displays at traffic light systems (Can traffic lights at junctions come with timer displays?, April 10, and Worth having timer displays for drivers, April 13).

Previously, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducted a six-month trial at the junction of North Bridge Road and Rochor Road to assess the effectiveness of timer displays. The results did not show an improvement in safety. It inadvertently increased the risk of accidents as some motorists sped up to beat the countdown timer instead.

Our findings are consistent with international studies, which have led some countries to phase out traffic signal countdown timers after implementing them.

We would like to assure Mr Tan and Mr Wong that safety is a priority for LTA and the Traffic Police. We will continue to study the developments in traffic design and modes of enforcement to improve safety for all road users.

Alvin Chia

Group director, Traffic and Road Operations

Land Transport Authority

Lin Zhihao

Superintendent of Police

Assistant Director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force