Forum: Trial a pay-as-you-bid system for COEs

The current certificate of entitlement (COE) bidding system is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, the lowest price that is successful will be the final premium, and would seem to be a fair price to pay.

However, motor firms that want to ensure that they secure COEs will bid aggressively. It is customers who will lose out as COE prices remain high, and firms indicate to them that if they want to secure a COE, they have to agree to let the firm obtain it for them.

A pay-as-you-bid system seems to be the only way to prevent sky-high COE prices. Secured COEs should also come with a validity period of three months, with no extension.

When firms then sell the car with COE, buyers can make their own decisions whether to buy at that price.

I am sure that COE prices would drop to more reasonable levels.

As the quota is fixed for every COE bidding exercise, the COE prices do not affect the population of cars on the road. The car industry might see a short drop in business, but it would slowly reflect the true market price of owning a car.

I hope that a trial of perhaps three to six months of a pay-as-you-bid system can be done.

Tan Chye Heng