Forum: Trees removed were illegal plantings and not properly maintained

We thank Forum writer Chong Ling Eng for the letter “Trees should have been relocated and not cut down” (Oct 7).

The trees mentioned in the letter were illegal plantings. The ficus trees’ strong roots had caused damage to the surrounding common properties, including the nearby drains. The dense foliage had also resulted in the risk of potential mosquito and other rodent breeding spots developing.

Moreover, relocating the trees, itself a costly endeavour, might not have guaranteed their survival due to complications arising from transplanting shocks.

Based on the above considerations, the affected trees were removed. A nearby fruit tree, which has not caused any damage, and potted plants were left untouched. Notices were also placed in the area two weeks before the removal of the trees to inform residents.

We understand and share the writer’s desire for a greener environment. This is why it is vital that the trees are planted in suitable locations that will not create disruptions to the built environment and residents in the vicinity.

We hope Ms Chong understands our position and the reasons behind our actions. Once again, we appreciate her concern for the environment and thank her for bringing this matter to our attention.

Dorothy Cheung

Senior Public Relations Manager

Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council