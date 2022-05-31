Forum: Treatment of cleaners by office workers, F&B staff is disturbing

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago, I have had a difficult time searching for a job, as I have only O-level qualifications and my many years of working experience are only in office administration.

With an open mind, I starting working as an office cleaner.

But I have found that office workers these days often behave selfishly; for example, they cannot be bothered to pick up an unused piece of tissue paper from the floor, and expect me to do it instead.

I have also come across beer bottles thrown into the bin in the toilet, which is meant for paper napkins.

Also, when I wear my cleaner's uniform out for lunch, I find that service staff ignore me or are reluctant to serve me. I did not expect to be treated like this, as I am a paying customer.

I wonder what society has become and I hope our young people can respect the older generation who helped to make Singapore what it is today.

Amanda Joanne Fong Mei Lan