Forum: Treating a bike like another car helps

I really do appreciate that a panel will review existing regulations governing cyclists on the road (Expert panel to study licensing of cyclists on roads, April 13).

I drive and am not a cyclist, but my son is. So we share viewpoints as a driver and a cyclist.

The mother in me is ever concerned for his safety, but he assures me he has undergone some lessons on road courtesy and such from his cycling club.

When I learnt driving (in Canada), I was taught to consider a bicycle on the road as a car. The instructor's call was: "Be alert! Even if they are wrong, you don't want them killed!"

That lesson helped me consider cyclists in that manner when I am driving in Singapore.

Perhaps it will do us good if the authorities also incorporate lessons on road courtesy for drivers towards cyclists (or even motorcyclists).

Having the cyclists know their part is not enough. Drivers too need to learn their part to keep the roads safe.

The root of the matter really lies in the attitudes of drivers towards cyclists and vice versa.

I think not many drivers know the rights of cyclists on the road, and some cyclists have not undergone lessons on how to ride safely.

Yee Fui Foong