Forum: Treat employees better by letting them sit when their role allows them to

Many employers seem to believe that if an employee is sitting down, then he must be relaxing and not working, and that he is more productive if he is standing.

It is not only security officers who are affected by this (Give security officers a chance to sit, March 11).

I am a retiree who recently returned to work on a flexible part-time basis.

I first tried working at a hotel as a food server, where I had to stand for eight hours except for a meal break of around 30 to 40 minutes. Even when there was nothing for me to do, I still did not have a chance to sit.

I then tried working at a food and beverage establishment as a food packer.

Regardless of whether their role required them to stay in one location or move around, employees had to stand for eight hours, with a one-hour meal break in the middle. Even the younger workers said they found it tiring.

Is it healthy in the long run to make anyone stand for eight hours a day? Is it more productive in the long run?

If a job can be performed while sitting down with no safety concerns, why tire the staff unnecessarily?

Many calls have been made for seniors to re-enter the job market. But the work environment must be conducive.

Before a company can deliver an excellent customer experience, it must try to deliver an excellent employee experience. Treat employees well so that they in turn can serve customers better.

Goh Khang Khai