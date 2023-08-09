Forum: Treasure what Singapore has to offer

Two news stories on Singapore really struck a chord with me: “Hello from the other side” (Aug 6) and “Home away from home” (Aug 5).

The first story featured three foreigners who are content creators making videos about life here. The second featured 12 Singaporeans who ventured overseas and are doing well for themselves and doing good for others in their new homes.

The interviews with the people highlighted a few common positive attributes about Singapore, namely safety, the education system, public housing, social harmony, the wide variety of delicious food, and heartland life. I certainly was filled with pride at reading this, and also fully cognisant that the Republic has really come a long way and has much to offer as a country and society.

This National Day, I wish all of us can treasure what we have here and continue to make our own individual and collective contributions to make Singapore an even better country and society in years to come.

Happy 58th birthday, Singapore!

Sebastian Tan Gee How