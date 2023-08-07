Forum: Treasure teachers for the hard work they do

The commentary “After 40 years, it is time to relook the gifted programme for primary schools” (July 30) focuses on the idea that the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) fails to select students who are naturally talented but those who are well prepared.

Look up GEP preparatory classes in Singapore, and one can find many that are run by former teachers who taught in highly regarded schools. They probably left because they knew that there would be a demand and that they could earn much more in the private education sector. If our best teachers are leaving the public sector to give tuition to students, this erodes meritocracy, as only the affluent would be able to afford their services.

Good teachers can change a student’s life, and they are a driving force that motivates and inspires students. This could be a big reason the GEP is sought after, due to the student-to-

teacher ratio. Perhaps it is time that, as a society, we learn to treasure teachers and give them the respect and care they deserve.

Soh Kit-Sen, 14

Secondary 2 student