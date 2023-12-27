Forum: Travelling in Japan taught grandson train manners

A recent experience in Japan showed me that children can be trained to give up seats to the elderly on the trains (When MRT priority seats turn into ‘old v young battleground’, Dec 24).

While travelling with children and grandchildren in Japan, I marvelled at how well the train network connected the cities. The standard announcements always advise passengers to give up seats to the elderly and mothers with young children.

On many trips, someone would stand up to offer a seat to me. By day 10, my four-year-old grandson led me to the priority seat as soon as we stepped into the train. He had learnt to do this from watching people give up their seats to me.

What strengthened the learning was the regular announcement to offer seats to the elderly. Perhaps the Singapore train operators can insert the request as part of the standard announcement at every stop. There are now posters with the message, but these can be ignored easily.

Also, like a Forum writer said, many of us are too slow to take up a vacant seat (Graciousness takes back seat for elderly on MRT train, Dec 22).

A few days ago, I saw a woman with a young daughter who missed getting a vacant seat that was swiftly grabbed by a young woman. When the next vacant seat came up, the mother rushed to it. The daughter, thinking that her mother was getting out of the train, tried to rush out of the train. I had to grab her hands to take her back to her mother, who had to secure the seat.

Perhaps train operators can also remind passengers in announcements that, besides the elderly, mothers with young children also need some help in getting seats.

Esther Chin Siew Lan