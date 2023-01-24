Forum: Training and audits in place to ensure standards for MOH-funded mental health services

We thank Mr Jonathan Kuek Han Loong for his feedback (Ethical and professional standards lacking in mental health sector, Jan 12).

Our primary care partners, including polyclinics, general practitioners and community mental health service providers, receive training from public hospital teams to equip them with the knowledge and skills to manage individuals with mental health needs.

Care processes, quality assurance frameworks and regular audits are also in place to ensure the standards and quality of mental health services which are funded by the Ministry of Health (MOH). These include clinical psychologists, counsellors, nurses and social workers.

As recommended by the Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce, MOH and the Ministry of Social and Family Development have set up a National Mental Health Competency Training Framework Workgroup to cater to the diversity of professionals providing mental health services across the continuum of care. The workgroup will align existing mental health training towards a common set of training standards and competencies for professionals and para-professionals who support persons with mental health conditions. More details on the framework will be provided when ready.

Members of the public may lodge a complaint with MOH if they have concerns about the clinical services provided by mental health professionals. Feedback may also be directed to the relevant professional associations for psychologists and other mental health professionals.

As mental health issues become more prevalent, MOH regularly reviews our existing measures so that our healthcare workers, including mental health practitioners, continue to provide patients with safe, ethical and effective care.

Jeannie Tey (Dr)

Director, Health Services Integration and Development

Ministry of Health